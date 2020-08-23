ROBERTS, Nancy Ann Nancy Ann Roberts entered this world on November 23, 1934, as an adorable blue eyed baby. She must of been an unexpected blessing, as her parents, William T. and Alberta (McDonald) Roberts were in their mid-40s and her three siblings all brothers were at least 10 years her senior. By the time Nancy had graduated Holy Names Academy in Spokane; her brothers were back from the war and had started their own families in Spokane. William D. Roberts married Marguerite McCarthy. Eugene (Gene) P. Roberts wed Jean Updegraff; and John E. (Jack) Roberts successfully wooed Donnie Funderburk. It was a large extended family that gathered often and had deep Catholic faith. Five of her cousins were Jesuit priests. Her mother, "Bootsie", the family matriarch loved saying the Rosary. So it wasn't much of a surprise that shortly after graduating from Seattle University, Aunt Nancy entered the convent at Marylhurst University and became Sr. Roberta Rose, SNJM. She was a Holy Names Sister for twenty-five years. She taught elementary school and cared for the older sisters in the convent's infirmary. After Vatican II when sisters were allowed to change back to their given name, she continued her vocation as Sr. Nancy. As God called Nancy to her religious vocation, he called her back out into the lay community in the mid-80s. She became a LPN, and helped many families in the Seattle area with in home nursing care. For her family it was our chance to get to know our Aunt Nancy better. Over the years she welcomed fifteen nieces and nephews: Tracy, Molly, Jim, Kay, Patty, Dick, Mac, Steve, Bob, Sue Ann, Dave, Maryanne, Mike, Tom and Nancy. Most of our Roberts' tribe was living in either Seattle or Spokane. Aunt Nancy was interested in everyone. When we had children, she loved being with them too! She rarely missed a party, holiday, wedding, funeral, or time at Bootsie's cabin at Loon Lake. She enjoyed every moment she could gather with us. She loved her family and Jesus with all of her heart. In the early 1990's Nancy met the love of her life, Ron Requa, at an international folk dance. They hiked, sailed, and danced together for the next fourteen years until Ron passed away in 2007. In 2016, as her health began to decline she returned to Spokane. She died peacefully on August 15th -- the Feast of the Ascension of Mary. She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers and their spouses, nephews Bob, Steve and Tom and niece Tracy. She is survived by many generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins. We will all miss her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2120 E. First Ave, Spokane, on Thursday, August 27 at 6pm. Due to COVID, attendance is limited and restrictions are in place. For further information or to share memories with the family, visit www.holycrossofspokane.org
. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Names, 5915 S. Regal #308, Spokane, WA 99223.