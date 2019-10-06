Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann SLAUGHTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SLAUGHTER, Nancy Ann (Age 85) June 14, 1934 - September 17, 2019 Nancy Slaughter (age 85) of Spokane, Washington passed away at home on Tuesday afternoon, Septem-ber 17, 2019. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon to parents Thomas and Nyla Nedelko. She married her childhood sweetheart, Russell E. Slaughter at age sixteen. The young couple spent the next 25 years traveling the world, courtesy of the United States Air Force, and raising four children. They retired from the military in 1975 and co-founded Eastern Washington Coin Company (EWCC). Nancy preceded Russ in 2017 after 66 years of marriage. Nancy will be deeply missed by sons Tommy Slaughter of Umatilla, Oregon and John Slaughter; daughters Jan Nagy and Kelly Federico; sons-in-law Dale Nagy and Mike Federico; and daughter-in-law Cindy Agee; all of Spokane, WA. She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Nancy also leaves behind her two greyhounds, Lucky and David. Nancy will be fondly remembered by the many lives she touched throughout Portland, Spokane and Coeur d'Alene communities over the last eighty-five years. For twenty years, she graced the tennis courts of several Spokane Racquet Clubs. Her fun, competitive spirit earned her spots on local club teams and on the USA Senior League Team season after season. These championship ladies' teams bonds, cemented through great sportsmanship and close friendships, will forever remain unbreakable. Her teammates will remember her constant displays of contagious joy, fierce determination and formidable strength that she continually displayed during every match. In addition, Nancy served as the Adoption Representative for Greyhound Pets of America Greater Northwest Foundation. For the past two decades she worked tirelessly advocating for the plight of America's racing greyhounds. She placed hundreds of retired greyhounds in safe and loving homes. Her fellow volunteers, adoptive parents and pet lovers will remember the endless dedication, boundless energy and outstanding work she devoted to this cause. Finally, but never lastly, over the last forty years, Nancy's professional life centered on establishing and expanding EWCC. Her and Russ's shared hobby of coin collecting developed into one of Spokane's well known family owned businesses. As a long-standing member of the American Numismatic Association, she will be remembered for her expertise, leadership and acumen. An intimate gathering of family members and close friends will celebrate her life's milestones, friendships, accomplishments and relationships on October 13, 2019. Nancy Slaughter passes on leaving so many people filled with 85 years of wonderful, precious enduring memories.

