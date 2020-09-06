SOUKUP, Nancy Ann (Steverding) September 20, 1934- August 24, 2020 Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 20, 1934. Her parents were Loretta and Milt Steverding, whose offspring totaled eight children. Nancy was the third born. She was a straight-A student throughout her schooling. In high school, she was the only female member of the debate team. She had beautiful handwriting. Upon graduating high school, she entered the workforce as a clerk for a technology company named Addressograph-Multigraph. By now, she had her eye on perhaps attending college soon. Life got in the way. Her brother, Jim, went off to join the Navy during the Korean War, and showed a fellow shipmate a snapshot of Nancy. It was love at first sight for her eventual husband, Fred. The courtship was conducted for years over paper as pen pals. Nancy married this suitor in 1954 as the love story blossomed into child rearing. By 1961 the family had grown to 1 girl and 3 boys. In 1970 Nancy had her fifth child, another boy. Nancy was a wonderful homemaker and stayed home to rear their children. It was important that it was done within a Catholic value system as she remained a devout Catholic her entire life. Nancy had a beautiful singing voice. She promoted fine arts and music, and encouraged her children to take piano and violin lessons.. She also encouraged team sports, and attended all of her children's sports games, with great enthusiasm. Nancy tried her hand at breeding Basset hounds. It was a passing fad. However, she did have a long successful career as a real estate agent after most of her children had grown, and some had left for college.One of her favorite pastimes was playing bridge. She also loved being around people. She helped to plan several family reunions over the last few decades. Keeping the family connected was a huge priority in her life. At age 53, Nancy and Fred purchased a 12-room motel in Newport, Washington. They renamed it Newport City Inn. Many years later they sold the motel on Ebay, but not before they had become snowbirds, living in Arizona in the winter months while enjoying the Pacific Northwest the rest of the time. While snowbirds in Arizona, she painted a lot and entered many art shows. Nancy possessed a real eye for decorating. This makes sense since she was an artist specializing in oils. That side of her matured once she had the free time to pursue this craft. This happened later in life when she and her husband entered the retirement phase. By then, grandchildren were arriving to add additional color to an already colorful life. Also, during this time, she enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband on cruise ships. But she always wanted to be around her grandchildren as family was the main focal point. Throughout her life she attended countless Community Theatre productions. She loved the arts. Nancy was known every Christmas Season to be the best source of home-made cookies of every variety. Her favorite family recipes were Lasagna, German potato salad, and recreating her mother's pumpkin pie, just to name a few. Her son David preceded her in death in 2015 at age 53. On August 24, 2020 she died peacefully in her sleep in her own room surrounded by family photos on the wall. This happened just days after her husband had been laid to rest, and at the same time she contracted Covid-19. She has joined now in heaven her other deceased family members as well as her husband Fred. Nancy is survived by her children Karen, Mark, Jeff and Chris; her grandchildren Erin, Andrew, Bethany, Tressa, Dylan, Derek, Cathy, Spencer, and Charlie; and a growing number of great-grandchildren and countless in-laws. Nancy is also survived by her sister Carol, and brothers John, Bill, and Robert. Her sisters Janet and Diane preceded her in death, as did her brother Jim, who had introduced her to the love of her life, Fred Soukup. May Nancy rest in peace in the Lord. She will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 12 at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA with inurnment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance is limited to 30 and masks and social distancing are required. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
