RUSSELL, Nancy Anne (Graham) (Age 75) Following a brief illness, Nancy Anne (Graham) Russell passed away on August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Spokane, WA on June 21, 1944 to CK "Pete" and Maurine Graham and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1962. Nine days after graduating from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Education, she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald P. Russell on December 18, 1965. She began her teaching career at Cheney High School and then stayed home for several years to raise their two daughters. She resumed her successful career in education at Garry Middle School, followed by many years at North Central High School. Throughout her career, she acquired many close friends and colleagues that have remained lifelong friends. Nancy retired from Lewis and Clark High school and enjoyed several years traveling with Ron in their RV to many beautiful places on the West coast. Following the death of her husband in 2013, Nancy moved to Deer Park WA to be closer to her daughter Julie. She made new friends and continued to nurture her relationships with old friends as well. She was so proud of her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ron and youngest daughter Janelle Vig. Nancy is survived by her daughter Julie (Dave) Becker, son-in-law Dale Vig, brother Wes (Lou) Graham, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and countless treasured friends. The family is ever grateful to Kindred Hospice staff and Home Assistance CNAs who so lovingly made her last days peaceful and comfortable. A memorial service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Gardens Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA on October 1 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery or Kindred Hospice.

