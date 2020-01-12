CAMPBELL, Nancy Age 79, passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane WA. Nancy is survived by her husband of 62 years James Campbell, her five children and spouses, Peri (Ray), Scott (Carrie), Kim (Scott), Jimmy (Keri), Donny (Vinnie), her 9 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandson. Nancy was a stay at home mom whom worked tirelessly as a wife, mother and grandmother for all her family. Nancy loved to spend every moment possible with family; at BBQs, Holidays and Social Events. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family, friends and loved ones. Mom we love you always.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020