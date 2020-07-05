FRANKOVIC, Nancy (Age 80) Nancy Frankovic, 80, of Colbert, Washington, lost an 11 year battle with cancer on June 15, 2020. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; three children, Heather, Greg, and Kara; daughter-in-law, Diana; grandson, Andrei; brother Bill; sister Linda; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law who played a major part in her life. Nancy was born in Hamilton, Ohio in 1940 and later moved to her family's ranch in Salmon, Idaho. Nancy attended The University of Idaho where she received her BA in Education. She was a member of Alpha Phi sorority there. Nancy moved to Oxnard, California for her first post-college job where she was an elementary school teacher at Art Haycox Elementary, near the US Naval Construction Battalion Center. Nancy met her husband-to-be Robert, a Naval Officer, in nearby Port Hueneme, California. They were married in 1966 in Salmon, Idaho. After moving around some, Nancy and Robert made their home in Spokane, Washington. Nancy was a stay at home Mom, raising her three children. She instilled in them her passion for reading and learning. Nancy later returned to University learning, earning a Master in Education degree from Eastern Washington University. She then went back to teaching First Grade - initially at Audubon Elementary, followed by Finch Elementary, both in Spokane. Nancy was a voracious reader and could easily devour a book a day. She was also an accomplished gardener who knew the name of practically every plant and flower; Iris, Roses, Lilacs and Peonies were her favorites. She was an animal lover and her cat, Taji, was definitely her favorite child. Nancy loved giving gifts on all the major holidays and even the minor holidays. Her packages were always exquisitely wrapped with love in beautiful paper and fancy ribbons. She was famous for her Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Freezer Jam and Huckleberry Pie. She was an extremely talented seamstress, making gorgeous clothing for her children as well as special event clothing for family. Nancy loved history and the arts. Her fascination with crossword, and jigsaw, puzzles kept her brain sharp. Having grown up on a ranch, she never missed the Triple Crown horse races on TV each spring. She enjoyed watching Gonzaga Basketball, particularly the women's team to which she and her husband, Robert, had season tickets. Nancy and Robert were long time members of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Colbert, WA and prior to that, St. Thomas More Catholic Parish in North Spokane. Nancy was always immaculately dressed. She led a healthy, active lifestyle: aerobics, walking and yoga. She was truly beautiful inside and out. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Spokane Humane Society at spokanehumanesociety.org/donate
or Gonzaga Athletics, Attention: Women's Basketball. Nancy was cremated, along with flowers from her stunning gardens. Nancy's Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Nancy's final life goal was to make it to her 80th birthday in late May. Against all odds, she made it to that milestone and even a few weeks longer, proving to the end that she was a strong, tenacious woman. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
. Rest In Peace, Mom/Nancy. We love you!