PALMER, Nancy Gail Nancy Gail Palmer was born May 22, 1965 in Spokane, Washington and passed away May 29, 2020 at Hayden, Idaho. Nancy was active in Girl Scouts and Rainbow Girls growing up. She attended Spokane Public Schools and Central Washington University and played the French Horn in high school and college. Nancy graduated from Rogers High School class of 1983. She was artistic, musical, and sang with the Sweet Adelines. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was trained as a nanny as well as a CNA and served as a nanny in Connecticut and then as a personal care aide for the elderly. Finally, she spent several years working at JC Penney. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1979 with her family and it became her primary focus and joy in her life. She served as chorister in several wards. She loved visiting with others in the gospel. Her love and warmth will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Palmer. She is survived by her mother, RoseLuise Phillips of Tensed, Idaho; brother, Russell Palmer (Deanna) of Spokane; sister, Lara Beazer (Craig) of Spokane; three nieces: Angela Shaw, Rachelle Snedaker and Kristina Hronek; her aunt, Gail Kinloch; nine grand nieces and nephews; six cousins; as well as her special friends, Sandra Doutre of Coeur d'Alene and Cassie Womble Manusia of Chino Hills, California. A memorial service for Nancy will be held, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Yates Funeral Home-Hayden Chapel, 373 E. Hayden Ave. Hayden, Idaho 83835. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements. Please visit Nancy's online memorial at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.