WRIGHT, Nancy J. 1929-2019 On Friday, April 12th, 2019 Nancy Jane Wright passed away peacefully in her sleep while at home. Nancy born in Chehalis, WA on August 19th, 1929 was the daughter of Esther and John Autio. She had one brother Dick Autio. They lived in South Bend, WA before moving to Chehalis, WA where Nancy graduated from Chehalis High School as an honor student. She was very active in many activities from the International Order of the Rainbow Girls to planning school dances and hosting various social events. Nancy attended Centralia Junior College before transferring to then Washington State College, where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1953. Post graduation, Nancy found herself at Oregon State College in Corvallis, OR working as a county extension agent at large where she consulted with farm women and home economic clubs. n a blind date, Nancy met Wayne Wright and they married on December 3rd, 1955 in Chehalis, which marked the beginning of a 63-year loving marriage. Nancy and Wayne welcomed four children into their family; Vicki, Gary (Michelle), Roger and Wendy (Tim). There were various relocations for the family with stops in Pendleton, OR and Walla Walla, WA before settling in Spokane in 1961. As a devoted mother, Nancy ensured her four children graduated from college. While juggling their large family, Nancy went back to school and earned her teaching degree. She taught first grade with the Spokane School District. She taught at Loma Vista Elementary before its closure and then Finch Elementary until her retirement in 1990. She made an impression on many children, many of whom have stayed in contact over the years. During her time as a dedicated teacher, she built friendships with fellow teachers and parents. Upon her retirement, Nancy and Wayne traveled regularly. They covered most of the United States and Canada. There were many cruises, which included Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. Nancy looked forward to annual family reunions with her extended family. Nancy loved all her grandchildren, including Mallory, Kimberly, Kelli, Ryan, Kyle, Stacey, Taylor, Tyler, Sam, Scott, Emily and Megan. Two great grandchildren followed. Nancy was an extremely talented seamstress, tailor, quilt maker, cook, baker and gardener. Anyone who had her superior chocolate chip cookies would crave them forever. Nancy's smile and laughter were contagious. People enjoyed being around her because of her well-natured demeanor. Nancy's family would like to thank all the nurses and caretakers at Kindred Care for their special care along with Dr. Brennen and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. A Service will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 1:00 PM at the Heritage Funeral Home on Government Way.

