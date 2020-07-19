SUCHANEK, Nancy Jane Nancy Jane Suchanek, (83) of Spokane, WA passed away on July 10th, 2020. She was born in Owosso, Michigan on September 29th, 1936. The most precious of all things to Nancy was her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Violet M. Gall, father John J. Gall Sr., brother John Gall Jr., and daughter Tammy Crenshaw. She is survived by her children Terry Fondren, Tina Crenshaw, Jana Larson, Mike Suchanek and Julie Suchanek; grandchildren Crystal Denbroder, Bethann Criner, Allen Frantz, Adam Frantz, Alex Suchanek, Sydney Cathcart, Dylan Cathcart, and a grandson-to-be; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service details can be found at https://www.pnwcremation.com
