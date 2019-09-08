|
GOEHRI Nancy Jean (Corkish) (Age 65) Nancy Jean Goehri (Corkish) of Spokane Valley, passed away unexpectedly on August 30th, 2019. Nancy was born in Anaconda, MT, to Robert and Anne Corkish. After graduating from Anaconda High School, she moved to Spokane, WA, to attend Kinman Business College. In Spokane, she eventually met a man whose sarcasm and sense of humor were a perfect match for her own. She and Don Goehri married in April of 1985 and had three children, Heidi, Tracy, and Derek. Nancy loved spending time with friends and family whether it was camping at Priest Lake, watching her children's and surrogate grandchildren's sporting events, attending family gatherings, game nights, lunch dates with friends, or visiting the neighbors. When she wasn't watching her kids' sporting events, she was an avid follower of her favorite local teams including the Zags, Seahawks, and Mariners. She was very active in her children's schools, the crafting community, and St. Luke's support groups. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Carol and Bill Arbuckle, and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Sharon Corkish. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Don Goehri; her children Heidi, Tracy, and Derek Goehri; her brother Lee Corkish; her "surrogate" grandchildren Megan, Rex, Joe, and Noah; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. A celebration of life will be held on the 14th of September at 2 p.m. at the Mirabeau Park Hotel banquet room in Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, 2019