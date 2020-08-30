STAMPER, Nancy Jo Nancy Jo Stamper, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband at her side on August 5, 2020, after a struggle with dementia. She was born in Spokane and attended Hamblin, Sacajawea, and graduated from Lewis and Clark in 1964. She graduated from Gonzaga University in 1968 with a degree in education. Nancy had a special passion for teaching children and taught in the Central Valley School District for 25 years. She enjoyed being with family and friends at outings and at the Priest Lake cabin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Alice Woodman, and her brother, Dan Woodman. Nancy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert, her daughter, Suzanne (Wes), and her grandchildren (Westin and Jackson). She will be dearly missed. The tears will fade, but our hearts will never be the same. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice Of Spokane for the care and kind words at this sad time. A family gathering is planned.



