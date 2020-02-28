|
DOMRESE, Nancy J. Nancy Joann Ball Domrese, 68, of Spokane, WA, entered into rest on February 25, 2020 after nearly a decade battling Alzheimer's Disease. Nancy was born in Wenatchee, WA to Don and Dolly Ball on January 9, 1952. She graduated from Marycliff High School in Spokane in 1970. She married Larry Domrese on December 18, 1971 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Spokane, WA. Nancy served as the facilitator for Northwest Parent CO-OP Preschool from 1986 to 1989. In 1989 Nancy was awarded the first ever Delma Hartman Memorial Scholarship for female students returning to school to study education. She earned her bachelor's degree at Eastern Washington University and her master's degree at Lesley College. She worked as an elementary school teacher for Spokane Public Schools for 20 years, first at Roosevelt Elementary School with most of her career at Cooper Elementary School. She was a member of Spokane Central Lions Club. Nancy is preceded in death by her infant brother Jimmy Ball, her father Don Ball, and her mother Dolly Ball. Nancy is survived by loving husband of 48 years, Larry Domrese, her son, Daniel Domrese (Amber), her two daughters Kimberly Smith (Durk) and Angela Perkins (Jeremiah), siblings, Steve Ball (Robin), Donna Larsen, and David Ball. Nancy is also survived by six grand- children, Thomas, Joshua, Molly, and Kaitlyn Domrese, and Kierra and Elise Perkins. Also surviving are her Auntie Ardythe Wynne and uncle Howard Ball, and 16 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 1st at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home. Rosary Service will be at 9:30 AM on Monday March 2nd, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (545 E. Providence) with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 AM celebrated by Rev. David B. Gaines. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (7200 N. Wall) with a reception at Corbin Mansion Event Center on the Marycliff High School Campus (815 W. 7th). Arrangements are by Ball and Dodd Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020