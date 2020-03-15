Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy L. STONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STONE, Nancy L. Nancy L. Stone passed away peacefully March 10, 2020. Nancy was a longtime resident of Spokane Valley, WA. She was born in Yakima, WA on November 3, 1935 and was raised in Goldendale, WA. Nancy graduated from Goldendale High School in 1954 and attended EWSC where she met Robert (Bob) Stone. They were married in 1955 and made their home in Spokane Valley. There they raised a daughter and son. Nancy was widowed in 1971 and returned to EWU and later Whitworth where she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Social Work. She retired from Planned Parenthood as the Executive Director in 1994. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Jill (Richard) Fiedler, and her son, David Stone, both of Spokane Valley; and her sister, Sally (Larry) Payne of Goldendale. Per Nancy's request there will be no service. Donations in remembrance of Nancy can be made to Union Gospel Mission or Spokane Valley Partners. Her memory will live in our hearts forever.

