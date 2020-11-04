1/2
Nancy Lee LEWIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEWIS, Nancy Lee Nancy Lee Lewis, 72, passed away Thursday, October 28th at Hospice House in Spokane, WA. She was born February 14th, 1948 to Bernice Stempel and Richard Caryl. She was raised in the Spokane area by Bernice and Fritz Stempel. Nancy graduated from Roger's High School in Spokane, WA. She married Ken Lewis on May 25th, 1968. They divorced in 1985 and Ken and his wife Michelle remained her close, loving family until her death. Nancy had an amazing laugh and was an exceptional mother to her two daughters Deena and Jennifer. She loved playing cards, watching her grandkids perform in music and sports, was passionate in her love of Star Trek and Jaws, and became obsessed with Minions in her later years. She was joyful and had an authentic zest for life. Nancy was a second mother to so many of her kids' friends and loved them all in return. She was loved deeply by her grandchildren who referred to her as Grancy and she absolutely adored being a grand- mother. She is survived by her two sisters, Victoria Manson and Dixie Heyer, and her brother David Stempel. Her daughters - Deena Lewis (Andy Sweet), Jennifer Collins (John Collins) and her grandchildren- Ari, Alyssa, Samantha, Derek as well as many nieces, nephews, and grand-pets. Due to the current COVID numbers, we will be postponing the service until Spring, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved