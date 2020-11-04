LEWIS, Nancy Lee Nancy Lee Lewis, 72, passed away Thursday, October 28th at Hospice House in Spokane, WA. She was born February 14th, 1948 to Bernice Stempel and Richard Caryl. She was raised in the Spokane area by Bernice and Fritz Stempel. Nancy graduated from Roger's High School in Spokane, WA. She married Ken Lewis on May 25th, 1968. They divorced in 1985 and Ken and his wife Michelle remained her close, loving family until her death. Nancy had an amazing laugh and was an exceptional mother to her two daughters Deena and Jennifer. She loved playing cards, watching her grandkids perform in music and sports, was passionate in her love of Star Trek and Jaws, and became obsessed with Minions in her later years. She was joyful and had an authentic zest for life. Nancy was a second mother to so many of her kids' friends and loved them all in return. She was loved deeply by her grandchildren who referred to her as Grancy and she absolutely adored being a grand- mother. She is survived by her two sisters, Victoria Manson and Dixie Heyer, and her brother David Stempel. Her daughters - Deena Lewis (Andy Sweet), Jennifer Collins (John Collins) and her grandchildren- Ari, Alyssa, Samantha, Derek as well as many nieces, nephews, and grand-pets. Due to the current COVID numbers, we will be postponing the service until Spring, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store