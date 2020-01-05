Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lee SACKMANN. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 (509)-659-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

SACKMANN, Nancy Lee Nancy Lee Franke Sackmann passed away peacefully with her family and her dog Sally by her side at her home in Ritzville, WA on December 22, 2019 at 94 years of age. She was born on July 13, 1925 in Snohomish County, WA to Frederick Arnold Franke, MD and Laura Bernice Maxwell Franke. Nancy Lee grew up with her horses and family in Silver Lake, WA and graduated from Everett High School in Everett, WA in 1944. She attended the

SACKMANN, Nancy Lee Nancy Lee Franke Sackmann passed away peacefully with her family and her dog Sally by her side at her home in Ritzville, WA on December 22, 2019 at 94 years of age. She was born on July 13, 1925 in Snohomish County, WA to Frederick Arnold Franke, MD and Laura Bernice Maxwell Franke. Nancy Lee grew up with her horses and family in Silver Lake, WA and graduated from Everett High School in Everett, WA in 1944. She attended the University of Washington where in addition to attaining an education, she became a lifelong Gamma Phi Beta sorority sister, rabid Husky fan and met the love of her life Milton P. Sackmann, her sorority's "house boy". After college she worked in multiple medical offices in Seattle and a brief move to the San Francisco, California area. Nancy Lee married Milton P. Sackmann in 1949 in Seattle, WA at Christ Episcopal Church just off "the Ave". They were married for over 50 years until Milton's passing in 2000. Nancy was an active lifelong Episcopalian, devoted mother and spouse, quilter and seamstress, dress shop owner, dancer and dance recital expert, traveler to Hawaii, and a prolific wearer of hats. There was little she wouldn't or couldn't do when called to duty. Maintenance of friendships and family contacts was a priority. Where she had a purpose there was a passion. She had four children: Tom, Jane, Mary Katherine, and Marty. She is survived by three of them. The oldest Tom and his wife Jan and two grandchildren: Jeffrey, and Kimberly; one great-grandson, Kristian, son of Jeffrey. Daughter Jane Sackmann and husband Michael Schwisow and two grandsons: Andrew, and Cameron and a great granddaughter, daughter of Cameron, named Isla. Deceased daughter Mary Katherine Nicholson and her husband Brent and two beloved grandchildren William and Olivia Youngest son Charles "Marty" Sackmann, MD and his wife Sherri and three step grandchildren, Dennis, Tiffany, and Colby. One great-grand stepson Ransom with whom she was blessed to see frequently right up to her passing. They shared a love of trains. Nancy Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick A. Franke, MD and Bernice Laura Franke, her siblings' brother Frederick "Bud" and sisters Jackie and Mickey, her husband Milton, Nancy's beloved second daughter Mary Katherine Sackmann Nicholson, a close friend and confidante and multiple horses and dogs. A funeral service will be held at St. John's Cathedral, Spokane, WA at 11 am on January 7, 2020. A burial will follow in a private immediate family gathering later that day. In lieu of flowers, Nancy Lee and her family would prefer your prayers and thoughts be made to "the way and the truth and the light", his Holiness our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thanking him for the blessing that was our mom, Nancy Lee Sackmann. To leave online condolences for the Sackmann family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close