SUOR, Nancy Lee (Kromm) Nancy was born May 11, 1943 to Raymond and Joyce (Shepherd) Kromm in Spokane Washington. She passed away surrounded by her family November 18, 2020. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1961 and then went on to WSU and became a faithful Cougar football fan. In addition to raising her two children, Nancy worked in the insurance business for many years that included the positions of Account Executive for AA Insurance Services and as a broker. Nancy had many passions but her favorites were traveling with her husband, Joe, camping and attending many Cougar football games with family and friends, Priest Lake and cooking. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her two dogs, Abby and Archie. She is preceded in death by her father and mother as well as her husband. Nancy is survived by her children, Kari Painter and Brent (Mira) Sparks. She is also survived by her sisters Molly (Jim) Izenhower, Jill (Bob) Kassa and her brother Scott (Laura) Kromm. Nancy had six grandchildren and three great-grand- children. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Spokane. Special thanks to all of her wonderful care givers. Private family service to be held. Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory.



