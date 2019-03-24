DANNEKER, Nancy Louise (Age 77) Entered into rest on March 18, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Born in Spokane to Charles and Jacqueline (Cardwell) Cook, Nancy spent her youth in St. Maries, ID and attended St. Maries High School. She has lived in the Spokane area for the past 60 years, including 45 of those years in Chattaroy. A hardworking bookkeeper, homemaker and mother, Nancy loved traveling and gardening. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Monahan in December 2015. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Joseph Danneker at their Chattaroy home; daughters, Shelly Cain of Mead, WA, Denise Choi of Diamond Bar, CA, Colleen Davis of Spokane, WA, and Mary Jensen of Colbert, WA; sons, John Monahan of Anchorage, AK, David Danneker of Aix-les-Bains, France, and Aaron Danneker of Seattle, WA; 26 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Nancy will be privately laid to rest at the Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, Idaho at a future date. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019