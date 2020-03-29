Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lu Gale COMPAU. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COMPAU, Nancy Lu Gale Nancy Lu Gale Compau was born in Spokane, Washington on November 18, 1935, to William Paul Gale and Eva Marion "Peggy" (Vorous) Gale. Sadly, over the last few years she wrestled with progressive Alzheimer's/ Dementia and passed peacefully on March 15, 2020 surrounded by her family and care community. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patsy, Aunt Helen Gale

The office was in the Davenport Hotel, which she came to love not only for its historical significance but because it was where she and her husband Jay Parker Compau began their courtship. They married on February 6, 1960. Nancy and Parker loved Spokane and were involved together in many civic and political activities. They enjoyed attending musical theater, reading extensively and the company of their family and good friends. Together they raised their two children Jennifer and Paul. Nancy was an amazing mother and wife. She loved to plan family vacations that connected with history and culture across the United States, spend time as a family at Lake Coeur d'Alene and decorate for the holidays. For years, she and her husband hosted many foreign exchange students from all over the world. She cherished her five grandchildren: Trevor (Lauren), Garrett (Debby), Ava, Colby and Logan and instilled in them the same sense of value for all things well designed, from art to architecture to a thoughtfully planned meal. She also modeled for them the importance of contributing back to their communities. Shortly after her marriage, she returned to school to earn her teaching certificate from Whitworth University, then added a special certificate from Clarke School for the Deaf in North Hampton, Massachusetts for teaching hearing-impaired children to speak and lip read. She then taught at Edna Davis School in Spokane. Later in life, she followed her passion and enrolled at Eastern Washington University, receiving her Master's Degree in History in 1985 with a thesis on Peaceful Valley. Her career in history blossomed. She loved working as historian/archivist in charge of the Northwest History Room at the at Spokane Public Library's main branch until she retired in 2004. Nancy cherished historic preservation. She wrote numerous National Register Nominations, including a comprehensive historical survey for the town of Dayton, Washington. She was appointed by Governor Mike Lowry to serve as a Historic Preservation Officer for the State of Washington. Countless people looked to her for support in researching and shaping their histories, articles and books. She held workshops to support autobiographers and collected oral histories. Nancy also paid close attention to the arts and culture within her community, giving visibility to the stories and histories of the region that were often unrepresented. She co-authored two local history books for children: Our City, Spokane, which is part of the Spokane School District's 3rd grade curriculum, and also Spokane, a City of Historical Style. She contributed to many articles appearing in Nostalgia Magazine. Nancy volunteered for the Museum of Native American Cultures (MONAC), Cheney Cowles Memorial Museum (now The MAC) and was instrumental in developing the City of Spokane Landmarks Ordinance and Landmark Commission. She was instrumental in the formation of the Friends of the Davenport, Spokane Preservation Advocates, and Advocates for the Bing Crosby Theater. She was an art docent for Expo '74. She held many board positions including Marion School, State of Washington Children's Home Society, Children's Home Society Eastern Branch and was Chairman of Crop Walk for World Relief Spokane. She was a former active member of Spokane Junior League and Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school for many years and was a member of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. Over the years she received many state and local awards and recognition for her work including Cecil Dryden History Alumni Award from Eastern Washington University in 1992, Washington State Historic Preservation Officers Award for Outstanding Achievement in Historic Preservation in 1996 and YWCA Woman of Distinction Award for Arts and Culture in 2012. Nancy's life's work was inspirational and still inspires scholarship to this day. She will be remembered well and forever loved by her family and friends. Due to the current situation, her memorial service will be postponed until further notice. Memorials can be made to a . Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020 