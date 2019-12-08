Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy McKay BURTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURTON, Nancy McKay Competitive throughout life - athlete, intellectual and professional before women were acknowledged as relevant. Nancy Ellen McKay Burton, 88, Lake Forest Park, WA died Oct. 26, 2019. Survived by beloved husband Paul; children Ellen Burton (Don Okerlund), Jean (Ted) Over, Bob (Amy) Burton, and Katie (Pat) Simmons; nine grandchildren; sister Joyce McKay Clise; friends and family. Nancy graduated from Lewis and Clark high school in 1949 as valedictorian, recipient of the school's history award and state doubles badminton champion. In 1953 she graduated Cum Laude from Whitman College. An avid outdoorswoman, she skied, camped, and canoed. While raising their four children, they summered at the family's Spokane lake cabin and wintered at Stevens Pass where she ripped up the slopes until she was 82. Throughout her life, Nancy achieved many firsts. She served on County and State-wide commissions, the outcomes of which impact us today. Her contributions focused on improving the community boards or educational institutions where she served. She worked as a planner for the Seattle School District during the contentious era of school closures and de-segregation. After retiring, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family while pursuing outdoor activities. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 1:00 - 4:00 pm, at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of Nancy's favorite charities.

