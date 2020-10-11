Nancy Rowley

ROWLEY, Nancy September 8, 2020 Florence, AZ Nancy had a wonderful and blessed life as a wife, mother of 7, sister, daughter, niece, and friend. She loved quilting, travel, charitable work, history, genealogy, and family. She was especially proud of her 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A family celebration will be held when pandemic conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. We will carry her forever in our hearts.