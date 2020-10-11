1/1
Nancy Rowley
ROWLEY, Nancy September 8, 2020 Florence, AZ Nancy had a wonderful and blessed life as a wife, mother of 7, sister, daughter, niece, and friend. She loved quilting, travel, charitable work, history, genealogy, and family. She was especially proud of her 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A family celebration will be held when pandemic conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. We will carry her forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
