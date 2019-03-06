SEIDEL, Nancy "Lorraine" (Age 57) Entered into rest on February 27, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Born in Spokane to Orville and Nancy (Carefoot) Kemmerer, Lorraine graduated with the Class of 1979, from Columbia High School, in Hunters, WA. In 1980, Nancy Lorraine Kemmerer married Steve G. Seidel and they began their lives together. She loved spending time with family, gardening, swimming, cooking, doing puzzles, and walks with her dog. She will always be remembered as the "best mom and wife, ever". She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Dana, Brian, and Steven; by her mother, Nancy; four brothers, five sisters; and by seven grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery, Spokane, WA. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 6, 2019