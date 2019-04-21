Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy STROBECK. View Sign

STROBECK, Nancy (Age 77) Nancy Strobeck, affection-ately known as "Fancy Nancy" for her interior decorating for every season and ability to coordinate every outfit perfectly, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home while surrounded by loved ones on April 13, 2019. Nancy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 11, 1941 to parents Betty and Elmo Aagard. She was the oldest of four children and cherished her role as the "caretaker" of her three younger siblings, Virginia (Dave) Jensen, Robert (Bonnie) Aagard, and Richard (Patti) Aagard. Throughout her life, they enjoyed many memories together of traveling and monthly "sibling" dinners. She attended North Central High School and graduated in 1959 with a long list of accolades, such as Honor Roll, Senator Nominating Committee, and Homeroom President. After kissing a few frogs, she met her prince, Michael Strobeck, and married on December 30, 1977, where they combined their families and raised seven kids together in north Spokane. As their children grew, married, and began families of their own, Nancy and Mike found many opportunities to host events that demonstrated her love to be surrounded by family and ensured their kids and grandkids knew they were always welcome in their home. Their children, Phil Amsden, Jeff Amsden, Karen (George) Lynn, Erik (Lisa) Strobeck, Keri (Scott) Grosse, Daniel (Ashlyn) Strobeck, and Laurie (Dan) Kersey knew they could come for advice, support, and a full five-course meal at any point in time. Their 16 grandchildren (Kirsten (Kevin) Flerchinger, Ashley (Bobby) Lynn, Kelsey (Luke) Machtolf, Matthew (Amy) Amsden, Danielle (Kris) March, Anthony, Cameron, Collin, Colby, Christopher, Alix, Brandtly, Ashton, Rebekah, Rachel, and Jacob, knew her as a true matriarch who modeled selfless, immeasurable love and would always provide a bowl of spumoni or a full candy drawer at any point in time. Nancy spent her career as a legal secretary for the Federal Court System, retiring on the same day as her husband in 2005. At that point, she and Mike began a second career running "Granny and Gramps Day Care" where the only payment allowed was smiles, kisses, and memories. Many of their 13 great-grandchildren (Chloe, Abigail, Wyatt, Hannah, Joseph, Nathanael, Rylee, Carter, Colton, Delaney, Easton, Brecken, and Paisley) spent their days running in the sprinklers, eating popsicles, snuggling, and making craft projects. In addition to her love and devotion to her family, Nancy spent a great deal of time devoted to serving others in many capacities. She mentored students through the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program, opened her home to pregnant teenage mothers, and welcomed anyone who needed a place to dine or celebrate the holidays. Her altruistic heart reached extensively to anyone and everyone who needed a place to feel welcome. Anyone who was related to or met Nancy knew the extent of her generous heart and will forever be changed because of her. Mike and Nancy would like to extend a generous thanks to Dr. Srivalli Gopaluni and all the staff at Cancer Care Northwest, as well as the incredible support of Hospice of Spokane. Their guidance and tenderness were outstanding throughout the last few years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to these extraordinary organizations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone with a celebration of life to follow at the Karen Gaffney Champions Room in The Volkar Center for Athletic Achievement on the Gonzaga University Campus.

