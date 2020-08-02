LINDBERG, Nancy T. Lindberg, Nancy T. died on July 24, 2020 in Minneapolis. Preceded in death by husband, Rev. Laurel V. (Bud) Lindberg. Survived by daughters Mary, Kirsten and Maren (Tim) Wright; grandsons Luke (Jenny) Wright and Erik Wright; great granddaughter Brooke Elizabeth Wright and many other relatives and friends. Nancy graduated from Benson High School, the University of Minnesota with a degree in Speech and Drama, and Whitworth College in Spokane, WA with a Masters Degree in Education. Nancy taught high school speech and drama at North Central High School in Spokane, and served as Director of Evangelism at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis until her retirement in 2014. Memorials preferred to Mount Olivet Home. Private family services have been held. Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels, 952-920-3996.



