NELSON, Nancy Theresa October 30, 1925 - March 18, 2020 Nancy Nelson passed away on March 18, 2020 in Colbert, WA. after battling renal cell carcinoma for seven years. She defied the odds. Nancy was an avid bookaholic. She was a legend in her own mind (and an annoyance to the rest of us) for her grammar and spelling skills. She loved to bake much to her family and friends delight. Nancy was a founding member of the Greater Spokane Quilts of Valor and was the first to make and present a Valor quilt to a Purple Heart Woman Warrior. Born in Spokane, WA. to Harold and Mary Hedges, she considered Ephrata, WA. her hometown. She was one of four children, and when her widowed father married a widow with four of her ownchaos could've ensued. Instead it all came together, and a large, ever-expanding, loving family ensued, truly a blessing to all. Having the distinction of being a senior sibling, she took on the role as a central figure, protecting all in her nurturing style. Even in her own illness, Nancy was able to comfort her loved ones. Her caring nature left all of her immediate and extended family feeling part of something very special and important! After graduating from Washington State University in 1967 Nancy married Tom Nelson, also of Ephrata, and they set off for 27 years of Navy life, followed by retirement in Colbert, WA. Nancy was predeceased by her daughter Julie Anne, her brother Ed Nesse, her parents and her stepmother. She is survived by Tom, her husband of 52 years, their son Matthew and wife Heather Hardy, and her mother-in-law, Yvonne Nelson. Also sister-in-law Jan Nesse Leistikow; brother Bill Nesse (Marianne); brother Rolf Nesse (Anne); brother Charlie Hedges; sister Lois Nesse Sherwood (Jim), sister Jan Hedges; and sister Lori Hedges Berglund (Jeffrey). Multiple nieces and nephews as well as grand-nieces and nephews! There will be no memorial service, but there will be a family Celebration of Life later in the year with interment in the Ephrata Memorial Cemetery. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Hospice of Spokane, and End of Life Choices. She also urges annual donations to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, which provides needy children with a book and a toy as well as food vouchers for their family.

