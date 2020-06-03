Nanette Mae (McAllister) AGULLO
1962 - 2020
AGULLO, Nanette Mae (McAllister) Nanette passed away May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family in Spokane Valley, WA. She was 57 years old, having been born September 12, 1962 in Spokane, WA to Bruce McAllister and Lynette Hogg. Nanette was preceded in death by Bryan McAllister, Lynette McAllister, Nathan Agullo, Stephanie McAllister, Dani McAllister, and Henrietta Jackson. She is survived by her husband, Lee Agullo; father Bruce McAllister; children Jason, Alyshia, Tameeka, and Lee Jr.; brother Brent McAllister; seven grandchildren; and three dogs. A farewell visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, noon-4:00 pm, at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N Government Way, Spokane, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
