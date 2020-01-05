|
|
SOULARIE, Nanette Marie Nanette Marie Soularie was born March 4, 1958 to the late Raymond J. and Pearl E. Soularie in Spokane, Washington. In 1966 the family moved to Seattle where Nanette attended and graduated from Nathan Hale High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Washington, where she majored in Political Science. This offered her an internship with Senator Henry M. Jackson's office. She was beyond thrilled for this opportunity. After some time in Washington, DC, she decided to leave the political arena and pursue IT. Her studies and careers took her to Seattle, Washington, DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and then settling in Denver, Colorado for 17 years. In all her travels, she developed many lifelong, beautiful friends! In 2018, Nanette moved back to Spokane to help take care of her mother. Nanette is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Pearl, and her niece Portia Case. She is survived by her brothers Jean B. Soularie (Margaret) and Russell A. Solari (Carol); sister E. Suzanne Case; nieces Kelli J. Nelson (Matthew), Kristi Wittig, Megan C. Gates (Eddie) and Kathryn S. Soularie; nephew Nicholas R. Soularie (Courtney), and numerous grand-nieces and nephews. We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our most precious sister. To the end, her strength was magnificent! A Rosary will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls, ID, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10am, followed by interment at her final resting place, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Spokane Valley, Washington.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020