MEAD, Naomi Jean (Klise) Our mom, Naomi Jean Mead (Klise) died July 4, 2018 (yes 2018) due to a massive brain bleed. She was born in Spokane February 7, 1928 to Russell and Jean Klise. She attended North Central High School and graduated from Kinman Business University. Mom married our dad Harry Mead July 3, 1947 and raised five children in Otis Orchards. Once both retired, they traveled frequently to the coast and Priest Lake. Her favorite summer vacations were spent on the beach and in the water at Priest Lake. She always had a large garden, enjoyed sewing and quilting, and her three times a week social hour at the YMCA. She spent two years fighting several medical conditions. She never gave up and continued to fight until she was able to move to an assisted living facility. Mom continued to thrive and we were all amazed at her tenacity, vigor, and abilities to remain independent up to the day she passed. She was predeceased by husband Harry and her oldest son Harry (Lee), three brothers, Cecil, John (aka Jerry), Bill, and her left leg. She is survived by her four children, Jan (Orin) DeGroat, Metaline WA; Dan (Sharon) Mead, Spokane WA; Claudia Mead (Faye Koeltzow), Castle Rock CO; and Melinda (Barry) Moore, Prosser WA, two brothers Jim Klise, Spokane WA, Kenneth Klise, Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by loving granddaughters Amanda Samuels and Emily Sebastian (Josh) and two great-grandchildren Alex and Kalia Sebastian. She was interred at Holy Cross Cemetery. Her sewing scissors were never found. If you know their whereabouts please return them. You now have both legs Mom. Run, run like the wind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store