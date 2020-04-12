Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Jo ANDRES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDRES, Natalie Jo Natalie Andres' dream job would have been a professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As it was, she taught muggle children, first in Hermiston, Oregon then at Orchard Center in West Valley, Spokane. Natalie had an infectious love for teaching and learning and countless students benefited from her desire to give them all a better chance at life. Although she loved being a teacher, her children and husband knew that they always came first. Holidays and birthdays were her specialty, creating themed parties such as Survivor and Harry Potter. Preparation for the parties would take weeks and the kids knew that her love for them was more than just on the special days. Natalie beamed with pride whenever she could watch Toby play baseball or Gabby dance. She was a loving parent who believed in letting the kids make choices and having to deal with consequences. The kids talk often of mom's 'teacher voice' and cringe at the thought of hearing, "This is so sad, a little bedroom time coming up." As a wife, Natalie loved unconditionally and expected it in return. For 23 years, she and Dusty worked as a team to build a life for their family. She approached each day as an adventure they would take together. Natalie showed the kids what a healthy relationship could be and that even then, it was work. Because of her honesty, loyalty, and kind heart, Nat made friends easily and nobody who knew her could forget the unique laugh she readily shared. In 2017, Natalie was diagnosed with melanoma and battled three years through setback after setback. She lost the battle on March 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 48 years old. Natalie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dusty, two children, Toby (19) and Gabby (16). She also leaves behind: parents, TJ and Vickie; sister, Natasha; brother, Josh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Natalie can be honored by living life to the fullest, laughing often, forgiving easily, and being kind to one another. Services are postponed due to the Coronavirus.

ANDRES, Natalie Jo Natalie Andres' dream job would have been a professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As it was, she taught muggle children, first in Hermiston, Oregon then at Orchard Center in West Valley, Spokane. Natalie had an infectious love for teaching and learning and countless students benefited from her desire to give them all a better chance at life. Although she loved being a teacher, her children and husband knew that they always came first. Holidays and birthdays were her specialty, creating themed parties such as Survivor and Harry Potter. Preparation for the parties would take weeks and the kids knew that her love for them was more than just on the special days. Natalie beamed with pride whenever she could watch Toby play baseball or Gabby dance. She was a loving parent who believed in letting the kids make choices and having to deal with consequences. The kids talk often of mom's 'teacher voice' and cringe at the thought of hearing, "This is so sad, a little bedroom time coming up." As a wife, Natalie loved unconditionally and expected it in return. For 23 years, she and Dusty worked as a team to build a life for their family. She approached each day as an adventure they would take together. Natalie showed the kids what a healthy relationship could be and that even then, it was work. Because of her honesty, loyalty, and kind heart, Nat made friends easily and nobody who knew her could forget the unique laugh she readily shared. In 2017, Natalie was diagnosed with melanoma and battled three years through setback after setback. She lost the battle on March 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 48 years old. Natalie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dusty, two children, Toby (19) and Gabby (16). She also leaves behind: parents, TJ and Vickie; sister, Natasha; brother, Josh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Natalie can be honored by living life to the fullest, laughing often, forgiving easily, and being kind to one another. Services are postponed due to the Coronavirus. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close