Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Mike "Kay" (Emert) HOLMES. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

HOLMES, Natalie Mike (Emert) "Kay" Was born in St. John, Washington on July 26, 1929 and passed on October 2, 2019 in Davenport, WA. She was raised by her grandparents (Carmie and Flora Litch) from Moscow, Idaho. She earned a BA in Economics at Eastern Washington College, and a Washington State Teacher's Certificate and MBA from Gonzaga University. After marriage to Millard in 1947 (married 70.5 years) they moved to Spokane, to Half Moon Prairie north of Spokane and then to Creston, WA where she taught 22 years at the High School. Her classes included bookkeeping, typing, shorthand and the first business computer class. She also taught U.S. History, World Problems, and special English and Math classes. She was the advisor for the school annual, newspaper and many classes, which included supervising concessions at all school games. She outlived her older sister Barbara Harrison (Emert), two brothers Bill and Bruce Emert, her husband, Millard Holmes, and her daughter, Malvina Olfs. She leaves two children, a son Orlan Holmes with grandchildren Elisa Holmes (Mudd); Dawn Holmes, Heather Holmes (Parra), and Crystal Holmes; and a daughter Marlena Holmes (Guhlke) with grandchildren Shelley Guhlke (Phet), Kristy Guhlke (Barnes); and Thomas Guhlke. She had numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was known for her travels, gardening, quilting and her knowledge of history. She served on the County's Election Board for the Democratic Party and collected ruby glass with her husband Millard. A graveside service for family members will be held at the Spokane-Cheney Memorial Gardens located on the Cheney-Spokane Highway. A Celebration of Life service will be held later in the year. Please contact

HOLMES, Natalie Mike (Emert) "Kay" Was born in St. John, Washington on July 26, 1929 and passed on October 2, 2019 in Davenport, WA. She was raised by her grandparents (Carmie and Flora Litch) from Moscow, Idaho. She earned a BA in Economics at Eastern Washington College, and a Washington State Teacher's Certificate and MBA from Gonzaga University. After marriage to Millard in 1947 (married 70.5 years) they moved to Spokane, to Half Moon Prairie north of Spokane and then to Creston, WA where she taught 22 years at the High School. Her classes included bookkeeping, typing, shorthand and the first business computer class. She also taught U.S. History, World Problems, and special English and Math classes. She was the advisor for the school annual, newspaper and many classes, which included supervising concessions at all school games. She outlived her older sister Barbara Harrison (Emert), two brothers Bill and Bruce Emert, her husband, Millard Holmes, and her daughter, Malvina Olfs. She leaves two children, a son Orlan Holmes with grandchildren Elisa Holmes (Mudd); Dawn Holmes, Heather Holmes (Parra), and Crystal Holmes; and a daughter Marlena Holmes (Guhlke) with grandchildren Shelley Guhlke (Phet), Kristy Guhlke (Barnes); and Thomas Guhlke. She had numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was known for her travels, gardening, quilting and her knowledge of history. She served on the County's Election Board for the Democratic Party and collected ruby glass with her husband Millard. A graveside service for family members will be held at the Spokane-Cheney Memorial Gardens located on the Cheney-Spokane Highway. A Celebration of Life service will be held later in the year. Please contact [email protected] for more information on the upcoming service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Holmes family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close