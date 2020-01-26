Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan Allen REESE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REESE, Nathan Allen Nathan Allen Reese, born September 24, 1977 in Eugene, Oregon, passed away at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Nate, his wife of 13 years Monica, and their young sons Isaac, Luke, and Jacob moved to Kenmore, Washington in 2017 from Redmond, Washington, where they'd lived for over 8 years. Nate was raised in Spokane Valley, Washington, and went to school at Brigham Young University and Maxwell School at Syracuse. The Czech Republic also felt like home to Nate he'd served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints there then returned for a year of language study and travel. Nate was a tall man and could seem imposing until he smiled or showed off his lightning-fast wit. Kindness was a key part of Nate's personality; he sought out people who might need a friend or felt new and uncomfortable and strived to help them feel welcome. Nate was especially attuned to those with mental illness as he struggled with depression and anxiety for decades. Nate was dedicated to his beliefs, specifically in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he faithfully served however he was asked. Music was a big part of Nate's life he began playing the upright bass in elementary school and continued to enjoy it for the rest of his life. Most recently he was teaching himself bass guitar (electric) as he played almost weekly with his bandmates in Seattle. Nate also enjoyed work, whether puttering around the house on weekends or at his career. He felt especially blessed to have worked at Apptio, where he felt useful and valued. Nate was heartbroken to leave early he was diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma in April 2019 and fought it as long as he could. His family is grateful that his last months were spent peacefully at home where he had many meaningful conversations with friends and family. The Reese family is large, Nate is survived by many: his wife and sons; parents Scott and Joy Reese of Spokane Valley; sisters Kayla (James) Scott of Kilcoole Greystones, Ireland and Megan (Derek) Larson of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; brothers Brent (Elissa) Reese of Richmond, Virginia; Jeff (Chelsey) Reese of Missouri City, Texas; and Matt (Jordyn) Reese of Spokane, Washington; grandparents Glen and Carol Green of Springville, Utah; sisters-in-law Erica Scott of Kenmore, Washington and Jessica (Mike) Maxfield of West Richland, Washington; parents-in-law Walter and Neva Scott of West Richland, Washington; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Visitation will be at the Lifetime Celebrations by Washelli (18224 103rd Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011) on Friday, January 31 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend Nate's funeral on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house located at 7910 NE 132nd St., Kirkland, Washington, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Lifetime Celebrations by Washelli.

REESE, Nathan Allen Nathan Allen Reese, born September 24, 1977 in Eugene, Oregon, passed away at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Nate, his wife of 13 years Monica, and their young sons Isaac, Luke, and Jacob moved to Kenmore, Washington in 2017 from Redmond, Washington, where they'd lived for over 8 years. Nate was raised in Spokane Valley, Washington, and went to school at Brigham Young University and Maxwell School at Syracuse. The Czech Republic also felt like home to Nate he'd served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints there then returned for a year of language study and travel. Nate was a tall man and could seem imposing until he smiled or showed off his lightning-fast wit. Kindness was a key part of Nate's personality; he sought out people who might need a friend or felt new and uncomfortable and strived to help them feel welcome. Nate was especially attuned to those with mental illness as he struggled with depression and anxiety for decades. Nate was dedicated to his beliefs, specifically in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he faithfully served however he was asked. Music was a big part of Nate's life he began playing the upright bass in elementary school and continued to enjoy it for the rest of his life. Most recently he was teaching himself bass guitar (electric) as he played almost weekly with his bandmates in Seattle. Nate also enjoyed work, whether puttering around the house on weekends or at his career. He felt especially blessed to have worked at Apptio, where he felt useful and valued. Nate was heartbroken to leave early he was diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma in April 2019 and fought it as long as he could. His family is grateful that his last months were spent peacefully at home where he had many meaningful conversations with friends and family. The Reese family is large, Nate is survived by many: his wife and sons; parents Scott and Joy Reese of Spokane Valley; sisters Kayla (James) Scott of Kilcoole Greystones, Ireland and Megan (Derek) Larson of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; brothers Brent (Elissa) Reese of Richmond, Virginia; Jeff (Chelsey) Reese of Missouri City, Texas; and Matt (Jordyn) Reese of Spokane, Washington; grandparents Glen and Carol Green of Springville, Utah; sisters-in-law Erica Scott of Kenmore, Washington and Jessica (Mike) Maxfield of West Richland, Washington; parents-in-law Walter and Neva Scott of West Richland, Washington; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Visitation will be at the Lifetime Celebrations by Washelli (18224 103rd Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011) on Friday, January 31 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend Nate's funeral on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house located at 7910 NE 132nd St., Kirkland, Washington, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Lifetime Celebrations by Washelli. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close