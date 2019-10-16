Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan R. SCHILLEREFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHILLEREFF, Nathan R. Known to those who loved him as "Lil" Buddy and Nat'r Tater passed away on October 6, 2019 after almost a month of fighting from complications due to an accident. Nathan was born in Spokane, WA to Walter and Suzy Schillereff on September 29, 2006. He was the second of two children and beloved little brother to his sister, Sammy. Nathan was a student at Lakeside Middle School, just beginning his second week of seventh grade. He previously attended Lakeside Elementary School. During his time in school he received Student of the Month. He enjoyed riding the bus, circle time, cooking projects, color blocks, puzzles and running down the halls away from his teachers "hehe". He attended St. Thomas More Catholic Parish with his family. His favorite things were the extra-long Starbuck's straws, donuts, laughter, sunshine, family and friends. Though Nathan couldn't tell you with words who he trusted, you could tell by how he interacted with those he loved. He gave tremendous hugs and his laughter was infectious. He always kept you on your toes never knowing if he was planning mischief or just loving life. He enjoyed his tickles and would always come back for more. He was our sweet, precious boy and his spirit and loving soul will be greatly missed by his family, friends and teachers. He is survived by both his parents, his grandparents, his big sister, extended family members and friends. A Visitation and Rosary will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, in Spokane, WA on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:30pm to 8pm with Rosary to begin at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass for Nathan will be held at St. Thomas More on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am. A reception will follow at the church. Nathan will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 16, 2019

