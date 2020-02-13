|
|
YUNKER, Nathan Thomas It is with a broken heart that we write this. Our beloved son and brother Nate, born Nathan Thomas Yunker on January 4th, 1991; has unexpectedly passed away on February 10, 2020. Nate was always an active, happy, joking, generous, humble and hard working man. Nate grew up in Spokane, graduated in 2009 from Shadle Park High School, and stayed close to home by working at a local casino. He loved working on vehicles as much as he loved to drive them fast. If he wasn't riding in something with four wheels than he was riding something on two, whether it had an engine or not he loved his bikes! He was also an extremely talented photographer. He also had a deep love for the lake and watersports. The past few years he has struggled, but through it all he kept trying, he kept relying on his close friends and family to help him through. He is survived by his parents Steve and Debby Yunker, his sisters; Lynette (and all her animals), Kim (Manny) Nephew Levi and Niece AvaClare, Leslie (J.R.) and nephews William and Tanner. Along with numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents, and dozens of friends. His service will be on Saturday, February 15th with a viewing at 10 am, service at 11 am with a private graveside burial at 12:30, a meal will be after, at Country Church of the Open Bible on 40015 N. Collins Rd., Elk. WA 99009, Corner of Elk -Chattaroy Hwy and Collins Rd. In lieu of flowers his family asks that you donate to or help out someone in need which is what he asked for his birthday this year. #doitfornate
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 13, 2020