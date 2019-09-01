Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nedra SULLIVAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SULLIVAN, Nedra 1928 - 2019 Nedra Sullivan passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019. Her passing was like her life; a steady stream of friends and family showering love on a life well lived. Born the same week as Mickey Mouse, she is remembered as a sports loving, bridge playing, God loving, take charge force-of-nature. She joins her husband of 56 years, Loren 'Sully' Sullivan, who passed in 2008. Born and raised in Spokane, Nedra attended Bryant Elementary, Havermale Junior High and graduated from North Central High School. She loved NC and her years as a Red Feather. She was thrilled to see her three grandsons graduate from NC. She met and married Loren "Sully" Sullivan in 1952. The Sullivan Family added son Larry in 1953. In 1957, they moved to Montana and returned to Spokane in 1966, just after daughter Shari was born. It was great to be back in Spokane with her brother Mile, sister-in-law Shirley, and the Mandick family. After returning to Spokane, Nedra was active at Grace Baptist Church, making many life-long friends. She and Sully later joined Country Homes Christian Church, where she was a member for 45 years. She started her career with a degree from Kinman Business School and finished her career at Progressions Credit Union. Nedra's passion was playing bridge. She was an expert and continued to play up until 3 days before she passed away. Above it all, she was a tremendous sports fan. Especially when it came to Gonzaga basketball. Nedra is survived by son Larry, (Laura), daughter Shari, (Derrick), granddaughter Amber, grandsons Colton, Danny and Jake, the Mandick clan, and many other nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Country Home Christian Church, 8415 N Wall St, Spokane, WA 99208, at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the American Red Cross.

