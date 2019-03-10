Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Arnold LILJENBERG. View Sign

LILJENBERG, Neil Arnold (Age 70) Neil Arnold Liljenberg went home to his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 2nd 2019 at the age of 70. He loved and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan and his three children Michael (Karrie), Erik (Michele), and Alicia (Joseph). He adored his grandchildren and his two little great-grandchildren. He loved and enjoyed his many nieces and nephews. Neil had a lifelong passion for learning and teaching. He taught Bible studies and Sunday school at his church and mathematics to students from middle school to college and beyond. He loved teaching his grandkids to turn pens on the lathe in his woodshop. Neil loved hiking and biking Northwest trails and visiting the ocean with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Loolah and father Julius, his eldest brother David, and his nephews Tim and Joshua. A Celebration of Life will be held March 16th at 2pm at Opportunity Christian Fellowship, 1313 South Pines Road, Spokane Valley.

