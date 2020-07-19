LIVINGSTON, Neil C. (Age 84) Our dad, Neil, passed away at Deaconess Hospital on July 4th, 2020, one day short of his 85th birthday. Neil was a well-known steel guitar player around the Inland Northwest. He, brother Ron, and sisters Carol and Linda formed the band, "The String Dusters," in the 1950s. In 1956, he went to play on the Louisiana Hayride and met some of the great country stars of the time. In 1958, Neil and Ron recorded the classic song, "Hot Rod Lincoln," with Charlie Ryan. Later in life, he recorded his own album, "Through It All." Neil was preceded in death by his parents James and Pearl; brother Norm; sister Phillys; nephew Jeff; and granddaughters Kimberly and Sabrina. Survived by sons Dennis and Steve; brother Ron; sisters Jean, Alene, Carol, and Linda; grandchildren Rhiley, James, Richard and Angela; and ex-wives Wenda, Linda and Annie. Special thanks to Olga and Kathy, his caregivers these last 10 years.



