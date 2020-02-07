Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Elroy JOLLIFFE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOLLIFFE, Neil Elroy (Age 91) Neil Jolliffe, 91, married father of three, went to be with his Lord peacefully, January 31, 2020 at Royal Park Retirement Center in Spokane, WA. He was born in Rolla, North Dakota, and later began working as a lineman in Montana until settling in the Seattle area. It was here that he married the love of his life, Gloria, who shared three sons. After 28 years with Puget Power, he retired and built a home overlooking Flathead Lake in Montana. Neil, who was always on the go, kept busy with his passion for golfing, socializing, and his involvement with his church. He had a keen memory and always had a story or more if you had the time. He was predeceased by his parents Lee and Edna Jolliffe, sister Tern Stegriy and wife, Gloria. He is survived by brother, Jim (Lynne) Jolliffe, sisters, Peggy (Dell) Jaha, Babe (Dick) Benson, and Bonnie Bertsch. Neil will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. No service arrangements have been made.

JOLLIFFE, Neil Elroy (Age 91) Neil Jolliffe, 91, married father of three, went to be with his Lord peacefully, January 31, 2020 at Royal Park Retirement Center in Spokane, WA. He was born in Rolla, North Dakota, and later began working as a lineman in Montana until settling in the Seattle area. It was here that he married the love of his life, Gloria, who shared three sons. After 28 years with Puget Power, he retired and built a home overlooking Flathead Lake in Montana. Neil, who was always on the go, kept busy with his passion for golfing, socializing, and his involvement with his church. He had a keen memory and always had a story or more if you had the time. He was predeceased by his parents Lee and Edna Jolliffe, sister Tern Stegriy and wife, Gloria. He is survived by brother, Jim (Lynne) Jolliffe, sisters, Peggy (Dell) Jaha, Babe (Dick) Benson, and Bonnie Bertsch. Neil will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. No service arrangements have been made. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close