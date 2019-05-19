Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil James KAISER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAISER, Neil James (Age 74) Neil James Kaiser passed away May 4, 2019. Born May 13, 1944, to James and Margaret Kaiser of Edwall, Washington. Neil graduated from Reardan High School in 1962 where he played many sports and made many life long friends. Later Neil studied forestry, automotive repair, and welding. He was a member of the Washington National Guard. Neil met Vicki Nelson while they attended Spokane Community College. They married in Spokane, Washington, May 13, 1967. Neil and his family lived in Edwall to help with the farm and eventually moved to Spokane. After farming, Neil worked as a welder, later moved into the meat and seafood industry. He eventually moved back to his beloved agriculture in a summer harvest job for Fairfield Grain Growers, which turned into a career spanning over 25 years. Neil enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, or camping. His dad taught him to fish and hunt taking them from Canada to Central Idaho and the Pacific Ocean. Many trips through the years were planned for these adventures where the Kaisers bonded with family and friends. With the arrival of grandchildren, he felt it important to impart his love of nature to them as he had with his children. On January 23, 2017, Neil underwent a lung transplant that allowed him to enjoy a couple healthy years and get back to the mountains where he could see far and breath freely. Our family is grateful to all those who contributed in so many ways to Neil during and after his surgery. Neil is survived by his wife, Vicki Kaiser, son, James and his wife Jamie, grandchildren Brenden and Emily Kaiser; daughter, Holly Kaiser; his twin sister Anita Voliva and her children, Becky and Jason; sister, Marilyn, (Richard) Guy and their children Victoria, Heidi, and Emily. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

