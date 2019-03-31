HUTCHENS, Neil S. A teacher, a leader, an Air Force Veteran, a family patriarch, and a truly great man -- Neil S. Hutchens passed away February 4th, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky after a long illness. The son of migrant fruit pickers, Neil's Mother and Father taught their four children the core values of education, hard work, and kindness while travelling from orchards to farms through the Great Depression. Neil served four years in the Air Force, during the Korean War. He then worked his way through college, studying at The University of Washington, and Washington State University, which is why Neil proclaimed himself a "Loyal Cougusky". After graduating with a master's degree, Neil became a teacher, advocate and then a school administrator. His work took him to many cities in Washington State, and to Alaska, before retiring as Superintendent from the Northport, Washington School District. From a young age, Neil was active in the Democratic Party, having seen first-hand the issues facing workers. Neil participated in several Democratic caucuses, campaigned for countless candidates, and even ran for a Washington State District Representative seat as a self-proclaimed "sacrificial lamb", pulling in a respectable 43.98% of the vote. He was quite proud of being a Washingtonian and cherished the interactions he had over the years with people who are still instrumental in Washington political leadership. While Neil was professionally accomplished, his family was his proudest achievement. He married Yvonne Canham while still in the Air Force, and their three children, Adele, Steve, and Nathan, were born during the years when he was finishing college and beginning his teaching career. When Adele was diagnosed with M.S., Neil and Yvonne opened their home to his daughter and two children, sheltering and helping to raise them. To their family, Neil and Yvonne's home was a summer vacation, a Christmas morning, and a safe-haven. Neil always believed in his children, grand-children, and great-grand-children, never doubting their ability to achieve, or capacity to learn. Neil remarried after Yvonne died of breast cancer in 2006, and he spent the last ten years in the loving company of his wife Linda Maxson. They shared similar interests, including their professions, love of sports, politics, and humor; the RV travels they took together resulted in many happy memories. Those who loved him will miss his soft, caring baritone voice, his stories, his words of encouragement and his sign-off at the end of every call or visit: "I love you, Darling", "I love you, Old Buddy". Neil S Hutchens: 1931-2019
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019