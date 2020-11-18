McINTOSH, Nell Mae March 19, 1929 - November 10, 2020 Nell (Collins) McIntosh was born to Fred and Ada (Nance) Collins in Glasgow, MT on March 19, 1929. She grew up on her family's homestead on Willow Creek, about 30 miles south of Glasgow. Her parents were sheep ranchers and she had fond memories of bottle feeding baby lambs in the spring and having sheep shearers come to shear the sheep. Her schooling began in the Willow Creek School, a one room school house that she, her younger sister, Mildred, and her older brother, Dan also attended. She loved both her first grade teacher, Miss Emma DeTray, and her second grade teacher, Miss Kleppin, both of whom boarded with the Collins family. After completing the second grade, she attended Glasgow schools graduating from Glasgow High School in 1947. Upon graduation, she moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business University. She boarded at three different homes, forging life long friendships while she completed her studies. Her first roommate, Ruthie, who was from Roundup, MT introduced her to her future husband. After graduation from Kinman, Nell worked for two Pathologists, Dr. George Allen Curtis Schneider at Deaconess Hospital and Dr. John E. Hill at Sacred Heart Hospital. She married Bill McIntosh on July 8, 1950. Nell was very social and loved to spend time with family, friends, and neighbors even if it was just over a cup of coffee or tea. She served as a room mother while her children were in elementary school and was also involved with PTA and scouting. She was an ardent supporter of the Spokane Guilds' School as a member of Robbie Richards Helping Hands Guild which raised funds to help support the school. After Bill retired in 1989, she and Bill enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. They also visited Bill's WWII Army buddies at several 75th Division reunions. At lunch time, you could expect to find them at the Zips at Francis and Maple sharing an order of chicken tenders. They were inseparable. Nell was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Mildred, and Luella, two brothers, Lewis and Dan, and her husband of 67 years, Bill. She is survived by her three children, Marc (Linda) McIntosh, Billie (Ron) Carter, and Dani Leslie, as well as three grandchildren, Mike McIntosh, Liz McIntosh, and Karl Leslie. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cheney Funeral Chapel, 1632 W First St, Cheney, WA 99004. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Inland Northwest Honor Flight, 608 W 2nd, Ste. 309, Spokane, WA 99201-4430 or Joya Child & Family Development (Formerly Spokane Guilds School), 2118 W Garland Ave, Spokane, WA 99205.



