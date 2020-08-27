LUNA, Nellie Myrl (Age 93) Nellie Myrl Luna, age 93, passed away on August 20, 2020, in Spokane, WA, with her son Greg at her side. Nellie came into this world, during the often desperate times of the depression, surrounded by the dust-bowl and she passed over during a pandemic battling a relentless virus. During the intervening years, she lived in and embraced times of technological and social evolution not previously experienced in society. Nellie was born on October 18, 1926, in a log house on Rattlesnake Hill, southeast of Pittsburg, OK. She was the second of eight children born to John Clayton and Gladys Wilkinson. Nellie's early years were devoted to schoolwork and toiling on her family's farm. She frequently recounted stories of working in the fields and chasing stock with her brothers and sisters, helping her mother to care for their home and the younger children and riding horseback to school. After high school, Nellie taught in a single room school at "Pine-top" in Oklahoma during WWII. She then, obtained an Oklahoma cosmetology license in 1949, and joined the Bakery and Confectionary Workers' International Union of America in 1950. In January of 1951, Nellie married James Douglas "Doug" Luna in Fort Smith, AR. They moved to Oregon immediately after their wedding, the first of 80+ moves made during their fifty three years of marriage, forever following Doug's road construction career throughout the Western U.S. Nellie particularly enjoyed her years in Libby, Montana, Mullan, Idaho, and finally, Minden, NV. After Nellie's children left home for college, she was employed as the Office Manager for Doug's jobs on multiple, often remote, construction sites in Alaska, Montana, and Idaho. After Nellie and Doug retired to Minden, NV, Nellie was happiest when her home was full of her children and grandchildren. Nellie was very proud of her Oklahoma heritage and family.She was particularly honored to be a venerated elder of the Choctaw Indian Nation. Despite her never dull life traveling and living throughout the western states, Nellie's greatest satisfaction came from finally settling in a stationary home, participating in the rearing of her grandchildren, and being a caring and unfailing neighbor and friend to many. Nellie is survived by her children; son, Dr. Gregory K. Luna and his wife Melissa of Spokane, WA, daughter, Shelley M. Hill and her husband Britt of Bandon, OR, and son, Grant B. Luna and his wife Kris of San Diego, CA. Nellie is also survived by her beloved sisters Phyllis Raleigh of Savana, OK, and Billie Marsh of Casa Grande, AZ. She was much loved by her eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Nellie was preceded in death by her; husband Doug, sisters Emily Wilkinson and Edith Luna, and brothers Pete, Hailey, and J.C. Wilkinson. A mass and memorial service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1 pm in Mullan, ID, at St. Michael's Catholic Church. An additional memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 6th, in McAlester, OK, and a small service for family at the Wilkinson homestead site. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane WA, 99202.



