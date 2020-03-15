|
In Memory Of NELSON, Nels Monroe "Nub" August 20, 1931 - March 2, 2020 Nels Monroe "Nub" Nelson passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. During his long fight, Nels never lost his charm or good humor and was a pleasure to visit with. He enjoyed every visit with a smile and the occasional chuckle. Nels was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dolores on May 16, 2019. Together they lived a long and happy life raising their four children who survive them. Cynthia (Rick), Mike (Joanie) Dave (Nancy) and Sue. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Nels was born in Deer Lodge, Montana but lived in Spokane most of his life. He was a 1949 graduate of West Valley High School followed by a four year enlistment in the Navy. He was very proud of his service and his two sons followed his example with their enlistments into the Navy after their high school graduations. After his Navy service, he returned to Spokane where he attended college and started his 32 year career with Cominco American Incorporated. Nels and Dolores enjoyed the many lifetime friendships they made through his work at Cominco. Nels and Dolores had an enviable retirement where they caravanned around the US with two other couples in their motorhomes and then followed up as snowbirds at Rio Bend Resort where they enjoyed the many social activities and made many friendships. There will be a graveside service at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on March 28th at 10:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Nels and Dolores lives at VFW Post 1435, 192 South David St., Spokane, WA 99212.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020