CROOKS, Neva LuVena (Age 80) October 31, 1939 - March 22, 2020 After a full and meaningful life, our beloved mother Neva LuVena, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 22, 2020. Neva went to be with Jesus, preceded by her husband Buz and grandson Jacob. Neva was born, the youngest of five in Coachella, CA where she was raised alongside her four other sisters. Growing up in what was then a farming community, she learned the value of hardwork, a trademark she was known for her whole life. At age 17, she met the love of her life, a USN sailor named Buz. She worked hard to graduate high school early and married him on February 2, 1957. Together they raised five children, Gregory, Stephen (Peggy), Kelly, Geoff (Kim), Tracy (Joey) and two grandchildren, Ryan (Angela) and Shaylyn. They have 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Neva worked in the healthcare system, most recently as a Health Unit Coordinator at Sacred Heart Hospital, retiring in 2008. The Crooks family were members of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Neva loved to cook and garden. She was well known for her delicious meals, scrumptious cakes and delectable cookies. She would often freeze or can her produce for family and friends to enjoy later. She was a lifelong garden to table enthusiast. After Buz's death in 2017, Neva moved to an independent living apartment she kept immaculately. Stephen and Peggy lived close and were blessed to spend time gardening, going on long drives and eating brunch together after Sunday church services. Neva loved attending church and participating in singing worship songs, listening to inspired messages and seeing young people at church. This prayer was found in her well-worn Bible: Good Morning God You are ushering in another day untouched and freshly new, so here I come to ask You God if You'll renew me too? Forgive the many errors that I made yesterday, and let me try again dear God, to walk closer in Thy way. But Father, I am well aware I can't make it on my own, so take my hand and hold it tight, For I can't walk alone. By Helen Steiner Rice We'll miss you Mom, see you soon!

