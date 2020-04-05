ROFINOT, NeVoy Ensley January 9, 1932 - March 27, 2020 NeVoy Ensley Rofinot, formerly of Spokane and Sequim, WA, died on March 27, 2020, age 88, in Boston, MA. Born in Los Angeles in 1932, the son of NeVoy "Roy" Rofinot and Lora Ensley, Ens was raised in Spokane and was an alumnus of the UW and SAE Fraternity. A pilot in the US Air Force and Reserves, he enjoyed flying, sailing, hunting, fishing and the "great outdoors," and was an avid reader. Survived by his daughters Laurie Rofinot, Lisa Critzer, Stephanie Rofinot, and Sheila Rofinot, and their families, and by nephews Tom Sahlberg, Bill Sahlberg, niece Marna Rae Rickey, and their families. Predeceased by sister Elizabeth "Tib" (Rofinot) Sahlberg. Private graveside service in Spokane at a future date. Send memorials to: Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 127 E. 12th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.

