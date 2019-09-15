Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newman Douglas "Doug" SHEFFIELD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHEFFIELD, Newman Douglas "Doug" (Age 76) November 2, 1941 - August 27, 2019 He graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. Doug served in the US Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969. Doug worked at Self Service Furniture for 30 years. He also worked at Heilig Meyers and Sylvans furniture. He loved the furniture business Doug married his wife of 48 years in 1971. He kept busy after retirement with golf and working with leather on the long winter days. His two Boxers were by his side Maggie and Tito. Maggie was a gift for his 65th birthday. They were best of friends. He was very sad to lose them. Doug was a past member of the Dukes Auto Club and a current member of the Dipsticks Auto Club for a number of years and enjoyed all the people and cars. Doug was a good friend, father and husband and he loved people and enjoyed social gatherings. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Doug was preceded in his death by his parents Alton Duke Sheffield and Amelia Sheffield and his sister Judy (Sheffield) Aaseby. Doug is survived by his wife Linda daughter Heidi Jones and son Derek Sheffield and wife Melynda. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Madison, Tristyn, Kennedy, Drew, Jade, Bailey, and Preston, and great-grandson Lucca. Per Doug's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Spokane Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

