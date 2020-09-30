REYNOLDS, Nicholas Alexander June 9, 1980 September 26, 2020 Our precious Nick went to be with Jesus and his brother, Chris, on September 26, 2020 (kidney failure). What a joyous reunion in heaven that must have been! Nick was born on June 9, 1980, to Scott Reynolds and Sherry Reid (Bailey). He was an awesome brother and mentor to our Christopher, who passed in 2005. They were best buddies, avid snowboarders and fishermen together. Nick attended Hamblen Elementary in Spokane until 5th grade, when the family moved to the country, where he attended Cheney Jr. High and Cheney High School. At CHS, he was an All State soccer scholar star, breaking the league's scoring record as a midfielder. He also was an All State Football athlete, playing punter/kicker, linebacker and tight end. Nick went on to play college football on full scholarship at Eastern Washington University as their punter/ kicker for four years, where he excelled, while earning his engineering degree. He continually made the Dean's List and definitely had a great college experience! During and after college he worked for his grandparents' auto licensing franchise in Airway Heights, then for Performance Contracting Group and finally All Walls Construction until his sudden illness four years ago. He had a brief marriage to Katie Williams, whose two children, Paitin and Joseph, he loved so much. Nick's final years were spent puttering at his house, fishing (his avid passion), increasing his strong faith in Christ, spending quality time with his family and good friends and following his beloved teams: EWU Football, Gonzaga Basketball and the Seahawks. And look out if there was a soccer game on tv. He could be heard all the way down the street shouting "Goooooaaaallll"! Nick is described by family and friends as "one in a million, a man that had such a positive impact on the people around him and would fill any room with energy"; "a bright soul"; "anytime you heard his name or had the chance to spend time with him, you instantly smiled and knew you were in for a good time"; "he was a cut above the rest and legend in our time." Nick was a loving, tolerant and extremely intelligent person. He had a photographic memory, which served him well throughout his life. He was overly proud of his Irish heritage and to him, it was St. Patty's Day all year around! He attended Life Center Church and his faith was important to him. He was recently inducted into the Bassmasters Lunker Club for an impressive small mouth bass catch. He would frequently tell people that he wasn't just a fisherman, but a "fisher of men". He had a quirky sense of humor and a contagious smile and laugh and was frequently known to be the life of the party. To say he will be missed is an understatement. A shout out and thank you to his lifelong friends who were especially supportive: Cousin Coleman Vestal, stepbrother Jason Bailey, Travis Phelps, Romanus, Kami, and Anthony Chowdoroski; Godson Hunter Chowdoroski (he was extremely proud of you!), John, Jennifer and Michelle Clarke and Jesse Whitco. Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Linda Reid; his brother, Chris and Aunt Lynn Reynolds. He is survived by his parents, Scott Reynolds (Tina) and Sherry Reid Bailey (Darrel), stepbrother Jason Bailey, Grandparents Joyce and Jerry Reynolds, Aunts Sandy Reid Leatherwood and Kim Reid Vestal (Danny); Uncles Tony Reynolds and Craig Reynolds (Shannon); Aunt Peggy Lyle, Cousin Coleman Vestal, numerous Reynolds cousins, the Bailey Clan and friends far and wide. In keeping with current Covid mandates, a memorial open house will be held at Nick's home, 1024 W. Bolan Ave., Spokane, for close friends and family on Sunday, October 4th from 1-4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Nick's name to the Eagle Athletic Fund by check or phone 509-359-6208, 2007 P.E. Bldg., Cheney, WA 99004 or to C.A.S.T. for Kids, a foundation that enriches the lives of special needs children through fishing, at castforkids.org
.