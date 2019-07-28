Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Anthony CARUSO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARUSO, Nicholas Anthony (Age 77) Nicholas Anthony Caruso passed peacefully in his sleep July 1, 2019. Husband, father and friend to all. Preceded in death by his former wife Patricia May Caruso and his son John A. Caruso. Survived by his daughter Ramona Caruso and granddaughter Nicole Caruso and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The third of four sons born to Samuel and Elfredia Caruso also survived by two brothers Robert E. and Fredrich J. Caruso. Graduated North Central High and Kinman Business University as an accountant and worked for several local firms as well as an accountant for Boeing Construction in Renton, WA. He left Boeing to go into the Floor Covering Business as one of the original Incorporators of Spokane's Linoleum & Carpet City, Inc. Nick and Pat loved to dance and they were members of the B.O.F. and other local dance clubs. Nick was also a golfer and avid chess player, good enough to be rated. Nick was loved and will be missed by all. Memorial services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11am and will take place at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane with inurnment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online tribute at

