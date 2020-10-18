FUENTES, Nicholas, Jr. "Nick" Fuentes went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He had an everlasting love for his faith. He was member of various churches, most notably The Salvation Army. Nick was a gifted musician. He was a talented guitar player with an amazing voice. He had used these gifts to sing and praise his Lord and Savior. During his enlistment he had traveled with other enlisted members to entertain fellow service-members. After his discharge, he continued entertaining in and around Great Falls, MT with his band. His children would get great joy and laughter from his singing silly songs that he would make up. Nick was born in New Braunfels. TX. At the age of 17 years old he enlisted in the U.S Air Force. He proudly served his country until December 1968, receiving an Honorable discharge. He went on to become a career Welder, a trade he loved and would retire from. He will be forever loved and missed by many. He leaves behind his surviving children: Maria Fuentes-Hudson, Nicholas Fuentes II, Angelina Fuentes, Tracy Fuentes-Lydic, Maurice Fuentes, Antonio Fuentes, Aretha RedThunder, Acencion Fuentes, Benito Fuentes. He was blessed with 38 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Nick has two surviving sisters, Susie Hernandez and Connie Hernandez. He is preceded in death by his sons Frank RedThunder and Angelo Fuentes, beloved mother Andrea Hernandez and his siblings Ted Fuentes, Hector Hernandez, Charles Hernandez, George Hernandez and Adelina Connally.



