NINOS, Nicholas John "Nick" Nicholas "Nick" John Ninos, 96, passed away June 22, 2019, in Spokane, Wa. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 1, 1923, to John and Eva Ninos. Nick is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Mildred March Ninos; Daughters, Barbara Cantlon (Mike) and Marianne Ninos. Nick loved to participate in the many family gatherings of five grandchildren: Erin (Nathan), Ashley, Nick (Noemi), Melissa (Jason) and Megan (David); and six great-grandchildren. He was a life-long learner who loved to teach his family, and was frequently heard remarking, "Imagine that! Think about that." He was industrious and a very creative and critical thinker. Playing his mandolin, harmonica or kazoo was his way of spreading joy on many occasions. Nick was a carpenter, carver, gardener, lover of art and music, and a dedicated fisherman until his last decade when health conditions made it difficult to get to lakeside. His love of nature and outdoors was impressed upon him as a boy scout, growing up in the Bronx, NY. He graduated from Columbia University with the degree, Bachelor of Science. Nick proudly served in the Navy from 1943-1946, attending Annapolis for officer training until WWII ended. Since officers were no longer needed, he was sent to boot camp and Chicago, Ill, where he met Mildred March at the Aragon Ballroom. They loved dancing! They married June 29, 1947, and lived in Cold Spring, NY, moving to Philadelphia in 1950 where Nick was employed as a mechanical engineer for SKF Ball-bearing Ind. Mildred was a devoted homemaker, school volunteer and volunteer coordinator for the Philadelphia Public Schools. Nick and Mildred were involved with and supportive of their daughters' education, being active in school, extra-curricular and church activities. As Advent is upon us, we fondly remember his role as one of the three kings, Balthazar, in the Grace Church (Phila, PA) Christmas pageant for many years. Nick retired in 1988, Mildred in 1992, and they travelled to their cabin get-away in Maine at Lovejoy Pond. They enjoyed fishing and sight-seeing all along the East coast and California. After spending many summers in Spokane, they moved here in 1999. Many thanks to the staff at Moran Vista for their caring and kind attention during the last four years. Nick's voice echoed in the hallwayLuv-a-luv-a- Luuuuuve you! A Celebration of Life for family members will be held December 23, 2019, 4pm, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 5720 S. Perry St., Spokane, WA. Remembrances in Nick's memory may be made to The Spokane Symphony Education Program or an organization of your choice. You may leave a tribute at

