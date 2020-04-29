DOAK, Nicholas Nicholas Jon-Paul Doak, 40, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020 in Spokane WA. He is survived by his parents Tonya and Marty Day of Kaufman TX; Danny and Connie Doak of Crandall TX; brother James Doak of Dallas TX; sisters Donetta (Roger) Allen of Forney TX, and Natoshia (Ben) Doak of Terrell, TX; two nieces and three nephews. Nicholas was a graduate of Skyline High School, served his country in the United States Marine Corps, and was a devout Christian. His memorial will be held June 6th at Hilltop Church in Dallas, TX.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 29, 2020