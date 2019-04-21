Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas S. SKOK. View Sign

SKOK, Nicholas S. (Age 90) Nicholas Stephen Skok passed away on April 14, 2019, at his home near Valley, Washington. He had been suffering from congestive heart failure and other health issues in recent years. He was born to Joseph and Annie (Salokar) Skok on December 23, 1928 at the family farm where he lived his entire 90+ years of life. Nick was the 13th of fifteen children in the prominent Skok family of the Jump Off Joe community. He graduated as valedictorian from Valley High School in 1946 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 where he was trained as an airplane mechanic and stationed at a small air base in Korea. After his two years of service he took over the farm to raise beef cattle along with crops of alfalfa and grain to feed the herd. Nick was an impeccable steward of the land where he farmed, logged, and hunted his entire life. His skills as a mechanic proved to be an asset in his work around the farm, and he could often be found in his shop fixing, modifying, or building some piece of machinery or another. In 1957 he married Shirley Blomgren and together they raised three children while gradually expanding the farming operation. Nick and Shirley were named Stevens County Cattlemen of the Year in 1998 which was a great honor to both of them. Nick was a self-taught musician and enjoyed playing alto saxophone in bands that performed for many local dances over the years. Nick and Shirley also loved dancing and until very recently they could be seen gliding around the dance floor together at various venues. Nick was preceded in death by daughter Julie Skok Turner and eleven of his fourteen siblings. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley (Blomgren) Skok; daughter Janis Carper of Enterprise Oregon; son Steve Skok and wife Raylene of Spokane, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Survivors also include older siblings Helen Kreutz and Rev. Charles Skok, both of Spokane, and younger sister Betty White of San Diego, California. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Jump Off Joe, with inurnment following in the adjacent cemetery. Reception will be held at the American Legion hall in Chewelah immediately after the graveside service.

